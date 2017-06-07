 »   »   » The Wait Continues, Manoranjan’s Saheba Postponed!

The release of much awaited film Saheba which marks the debut of Crazy Star Ravichandran's son Manoranjan has been further postponed owing to delays in getting a clearance certificate from the Animal Welfare Board.

A source from the team reveals that there are a couple of scenes in the film where an elephant has been used. Team has provided explanation for using the elephant in the film to which Animal Welfare Board has to provide a 'No Objection Certificate' and then the theatrical release can be done.



The film has been in the making for almost two years now. It was delayed due to a number of reasons. Music of the film was released a few months ago, and it was followed up with trailer. Another trailer was released recently on the eve of Crazy Star's birthday.



The makers had announced that film will release on either 9th June or 16th June. With film is yet to get the NOC and Censor certificate, film's release has been postponed by two weeks. Jayanna Combines which has produced the film now intends to release the film in last week of June or first week of July.



Once Saheba hits the screens, Manoranjan's second film VIP will release after a gap of 50 - 60 days. Work for VIP has been completed except for a song which will be shot by end of this month. Post-Production for VIP in the final stages.



Bharath who made his debut as a director a decade back with Sri Murali and Ramya's Kanti, makes comeback through this film. V Harikrishna is the music director and GSV Seetharam is the cinematographer.