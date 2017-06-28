 »   »   » Manvita Harish Post A Picture With British Actor Danny Sapani

Manvita Harish, the bubbly girl who became a talk of the town when Kendasampige released, is all set to act along with the British actor, Danny Sapani. Now, do not assume that Manvita is flying abroad for her chance to work in international films. It's not that.

It is indeed true that Manvita Harish is going to share screen space with Danny Sapani but not in an international movie. It is a Kannada movie. The Kannada movie starring these two actors will be directed by Chandrashekar Bandiyappa of Rathavara fame.

Danny and Manvita will be next seen in the Kannada movie, Tarakasura. Manvita Harish will be playing the female lead role. This is the first time Manvita Harish will be seen sharing screen space with an international actor.

Manvita has posted the picture on her Facebook account, and believe it or not, she seems to be in a state of bliss. The film team has already completed Danny's part of filming in Mysore and Thalakaadu.

It is unclear what role Danny will be playing in Tarakusara. But, what we do know for sure is that Vybhav, son of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy's Secretary, Narasimhalu, will be playing the lead role in the movie, while his father, Narasimhalu will be producing the movie.

By the way, this is the second Indian film for the British actor, Danny. He was first seen in the Tamil movie, Singham 2 as an international drug lord.