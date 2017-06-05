 »   »   » Meghana Raj & Jinda Team Face Backlash For A Dialogue In Teaser

Meghana Raj did not think of protests or backslash when the teaser of Jinda was released online last week. Teaser of the film had a dialogue against men which is uttered by Meghana and this sparked the protests against her.

Jinda is based on true story as per director Mussanje Mahesh. The dialogue which has sparked protests is "These men are like garbage, they do not speak the truth when it comes to love", character played by Meghana goes on to question "Is it because men can get everything for free from women?"

No fans or general audience found the dialogue derogatory until the members of Janmabhoomi Rakshana Pade started protesting in front of Meghana's house. Protestors are demanding apology from Meghana Raj and team, and also wants this to be removed from the film.

Meghana and her father Sundarraj tried speaking to protestors but it was of no use. She also requested protestors to watch the full movie this Friday and then stage a protest if they are still unhappy.

She has also said dialogue was not uttered by her personally but the character played by her based on the situation that the character will be, at that point of time in the film. This has not pacified protestors who are still protesting against Meghana Raj and Jinda team.

KFCC President Sa Ra Govindu intervened and called the protestors to his office for meeting. It is still not sure when this meeting will be held. The film is on track to release throughout the state this Friday in over 75 theaters.