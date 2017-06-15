 »   »   » Mugulu Nage Audio Launch To Happen On July 2, Ganesh's Birthday

Director Yograj Bhat has planned to gift Golden Star Ganesh on his birthday. Ganesh will be celebrating his birthday on 2nd of July, and on that day, Yograj Bhat and his team have decided to release the audio of the movie, Mugulu Nage.

Mugulu Nage is the 3rd cinema from Yograj Bhat-Ganesh combination. The previous two films that were released in this combination were huge successes. Now, the team is aiming at achieving the success for a third time. Also, the songs are expected to be a hit, even before the audio launch.

Gift To Ganesh

This year, on Ganesh's birthday, the film team of Mugulu Nage has planned to launch the audio of Ganesh's movie.

V. Harikrishna's Music

Mugulu Nage film will have the songs composed by music director V. Harikrishna. As usual, Yograj Bhat has penned the lyrics for all the songs in Mugulu Nage.

Much Needed Success

Neither Ganesh's nor Yograj Bhat's cinemas have clicked in the near past. So, the team of Mugulu Nage is expecting this movie to be a hit, thus relieving both Ganesh and Yograj from dry spell.

Suri's Appreciation

Duniya Suri, one of the best friends of Yograj Bhat, very recently watched the first copy of the movie along with the cast and crew. He has expressed that this movie will mark a comeback for both Yograj and Ganesh.

Four Heroines

Mugulu Nage will have four ladies play the love interest of Ganesh. Aashika Ranganath, Apurva Arora, Nikitha Narayan and Amulya will be the four leading ladies in the movie, opposite Ganesh.

Heightened Expectations

Sandalwood audience have much expectations from the movie Mugulu Nage. It would not be wrong to say that songs also play a very important role in making the film a success. So, there are also high hopes on the audio launch which will happen on Ganesh's birthday, July 2nd. If all goes well, the film might be released sometime in August.