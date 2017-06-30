 »   »   » Effects Of GST: Multiplexes Unsure Of Ticket Pricing; Temporarily Stop Online Ticket Booking

The current trending news in India is about GST (Goods and Service Tax). As the date of GST implementation draws near, there is excitement, tension and confusion rising amongst people. GST has become the hot topic all over the country.

GST will be applied to every sector, starting from tomorrow, July 1. To summarize about GST, as Modiji rightfully said, "One country, one tax". The heat of GST has also impacted theatres and multiplexes all over the country.

Yes, multiplex owners are riddled and are in the epitome of confusion. Unable to decide the proper ticket prices, multiplexes are facing trouble in selling their rickets online. Hence, the owners of multiplexes have decided to stop selling online tickets.

Currently, multiplexes have allowed moviegoers to book their tickets online only until Friday, June 30. Online ticket bookings are discontinued for a temporary period until the ticket prices can be fixed, said a multiplex representative.

As per GST, the entertainment tax for theatres having ticket price below 100 rupees will be 18%, whereas, the theatres having ticket price above 100 rupees will have to cough up a tax of 28%.

This leads to confusions like, "Will Kannada films have the same price as prescribed by the State Government previously?", "If the previous rule continues, what should be the tax and what should be the ticket price?" are some of the questions that need answers.

Unless these questions are answered, the multiplexes and theatres will have to close down their online booking portal to avoid confusion. One of the multiplex representatives said, "We have not received any clarity from the government's side. We are in a state of confusion now and are waiting for the government's orders. We will do as instructed."

This weekend, three Kannada movies are releasing. Last time, during the demonetisation, several films took a toll as a result of it. Now, GST is haunting this weekend's films. What will happen? Frankly, we do not know too. We just have to wait and watch..

