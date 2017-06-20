 »   »   » Nandita Shwetha Was Last Seen In Nanda Loves Nandita Opposite Loose Maada Yogi

It is not a new concept wherein artists from Karnataka go to different states in search of opportunities. When they are devoid of opportunities in Sandalwood, they seek other film industries for success, achieve it and make their life there.

That does not mean that they will never come back to act in Kannada movies, it's just that they do not get opportunities here in Sandalwood to prove their might. Likewise, on the same lines, Nandita Shwetha is one artist from Karnataka who was devoid of opportunities in Sandalwood.



Nandita Shwetha, who was denied of the opportunity to work for KFI, has now won the hearts of the people along with a Filmfare award. She is also one of those artists like Rajinikanth, Arjun Sarja, Prakash Rai who went out of the state to find a career and became successful.



So, who is this Nandita? Did it not ring a bell?



Read more to find out..



Best Supporting Female Actor Award



At the 64th Filmfare Awards South, Nandita Shwetha won best supporting actor (female) for her role in the Telugu film, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada. Along with Nandita Shwetha, Ramyakrishna, Priyamani, Anusha and Anupama were in the race for the same award.



Nandita Shwetha Is A Kannadathi



Hailing from Karnataka, Nandita is a proud Kannadathi. Having worked as the heroine opposite Loose Maada Yogi in the super-hit movie, Nanda Loves Nanditha, she did not find fame in Sandalwood, which led her to choose opportunities from other language films.



One Film In Kannada



Nanda Loves Nanditha was a huge success at box office. After that movie, Loose Maada Yogi got busy with other projects whereas Nanditha was left with nothing but a few scripts from neighbouring state's film industry, which eventually gave her a recognition that she deserved long before.



Busy In Tamil



Attakatthi, Ethir Neechal, Mundaasupatti, Puli, Anjala, Uppu Karuvaadu were some of her films that reflects the artist inside her. Interestingly, for Ethir Neechal, Nanditha had previously won Filmfare best supporting actor (female).



Unfulfilled Wish To Act In Kannada Movies



Presently, Nanditha is completely busy with her projects in Tamil and Telugu film industry, yet, she craves to come back to Sandalwood to mark her niche here. She has said that she is ready to agree to a Kannada movie that has a good script.