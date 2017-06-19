 »   »   » Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh Congratulates The Team Of Tiger And Wishes Them More Luck

Tiger, directed by Nandakishore, starring Pradeep in lead role, was released last weekend and is running in the theatres successfully. Tiger is an action-oriented film that people have taken a liking to. After the audience, it's actor Jaggesh's turn to praise the film now.

Jaggesh was happy afterwatching the movie. He has heaped praises on the film makers and actors. He has opined that Tiger is a very good movie having all required commercial elements in it. He also told that if the same film was made in another language, people would just line up to watch it.



"This is an example of an all-rounder film and more films like these should be made", said Jaggesh. Apart from congratulating the film's team, he has also wished them for their future success. He has also said that he wants to see more films from the same director-actor duo.



Tiger is an action and romantic drama that has been executed very well. Pradeep plays the lead role in this movie while actor and Ex IAS Officer K Shivaram plays the role of protagonist's father. This film is touted to be Pradeep's comeback movie, involving some of Sandalwood's best technicians in the crew.



Surprisingly, veteran actor Late Om Puri, the Bollywood actor, has an important role to play in this movie. Sadly, this would be his last Kannada movie, as he passed away recently.