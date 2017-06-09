 »   »   » Rakshit And Rashmika Are Getting Trolled On The Internet

Simple Star Rakshit Shetty and the gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna have been in news ever since their marriage rumours took the internet by storm. Now, they have come out and officially announced that they will be getting hitched. Even though they are in no hurry to get married, their engagement has been fixed on July 3 in Madikeri, Rashmika's hometown.

While a few congratulated the pair, many others felt bitter pain when the news was announced. Nonetheless, there is a third category of people who have started ridiculing the pair and the age gap between them.

Read on to find more details..

A Gap Of 13 Years

Couple of days back, on June 6, Rakshit Shetty celebrated his 34th birthday. It was on that day the couple announced their engagement dates and marriage plans. As of today, Rashmika Mandanna is still 21 years old. So that makes an age gap of 13 years between them.

Age Is No More A Bar

Age is just a number. What matters is the beauty. As long as people remain beautiful, age is just an excuse. (Photo Courtesy - Namma Karnataka Memes)

Hilarious Trolls

What might Rakshit Shetty say to his kids in future? Please read the troll..

Reel Talent Or Real Talent?

In reel life, Rakshit fell for a senior. In real life, Rakshit fell for a junior. This is true talent, learn something!