 »   »   » Nikhil Kumar's Second Film 'Hoysala' In Controversy

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Former CM HD Kumaraswamy, is all set to start shooting for his second film. It was known from sources that the film would be named Hoysala. But, recent updates tell us that the title 'Hoysala' is reserved for Shivarajkumar's upcoming movie in the near future.

Director Chethan Kumar of Bahaddur fame is going to direct Nikhil on his second venture as a hero. The unavailability of the title has created a problem as the team needs to come up with a new name now. Nikhil's first film, Jaguar, was an average performer at the box office.

Read on to find out more...

Cannot Let Go Of The Title

Producer Ramu had registered the title 'Hoysala' for his future film with Shivarajkumar. When director Chethan Kumar had requested to let go of 'Hoysala' title to producer Ramu, it is said that he had agreed. But now, Ramu has now corresponded officially to Chethan Kumar saying that he would not let go of the title.

The Title Is Meant For Shivanna, Only!

Producer Ramu has reserved the much-hyped title for his movie with Shivarajkumar. He further added that a suitable story is being built for the title.

The Search Is On For Title For Nikhil's Second Movie

With 'Hoysala' title not available, search is on for a new title to Nikhil Kumar's second movie. Nikhil Kumar is reported to be disappointed due to the unavailability of the required title.

Nikhil's Second Movie To Go On Floors From June 5

In his second movie, Nikhil Kumar is paired opposite Riya Nalwade who hails from Belgaum. With only 4 days to go, the countdown has begun for the film team. V. Harikrishna is being roped in as the music director while Srisha Kuduvalli will be the cinematographer.