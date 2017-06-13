 »   »   » After Sangeetha Bhat, Nithya Ram Is Troubled On Social Media

Now-a-days, harassing ladies on social media platforms have become the trend. Mind you all, this is a dangerous trend that shouldn't have become one in the first place! Harassing actresses and messaging them in vulgar manner has become too prevalent.

Recently, news presenter Sheetal Shetty faced a similar problem of harassment. In another article, we had told you about Sangeetha Bhat getting angry at a spammer who asked her nude pictures. Now, it seems, serial actress Nithya Ram is the new victim to this crime.

Nithya Ram, sister of actress Rachita Ram, has been pestered by an offender who sent obscene images to her on Facebook. An angered Nithya Ram has retorted to the offender very strongly.

Obscenity On Facebook

A guy named Gautham has been harassing Nithya Ram on Facebook from the past few days by sending her obscene images.

So-called Fan

Gautham, who initially introduced himself as a fan of Nithya Ram, started sending her obscene images on Facebook and harassed the actress.

Nithya Issues A Warning To The Offender

Nithya Ram has warned the wrongdoer not to repeat the same mistake.She has also asked him to behave respectfully with women.

Saddened Nithya

"Lots and lots of people wish me and greet me on Facebook. It feels wonderful to be liked by many people. I feel very happy when people say they love me. I feel blessed. But, I do not encourage these kind of antics from anyone, especially from my fans. I would rather have no fans than have fans like these kind of vulgar people" said Nithya, sharing her concerns.

Famous Serial Actress Nithya

Nithya is a very well-known actress who acts in Kannada serials. Presently, she is acting in the serial Nandini.

Not The First Time

This is definitely not the first time an actress is harassed by a stranger. The situation that Nithya was faced by many actresses in the past. A few days ago, actress Shruthi Hariharan had faced the same issue and had lodged a police complaint.