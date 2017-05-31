 »   »   » Parvathamma Rajkumar To Be Buried With State Honours

The body of Parvathamma Rajkumar has started making its way towards Sri Kanteerava Studio. With the final preparations all being done at the cremation site, the body is being taken in a 'Mukthi Vaahini' for the funeral procession.

Once the procession reaches Sri Kanteerava Studio, the youngest son, Puneeth Rajkumar will be doing the final rituals as per tradition and the body will be laid to rest beside the funeral of Dr. Rajkumar, Parvathamma's husband.

The body is presently covered in the Tricolour and will be cremated with full state honours. During the cremation, public entry into Kanteerava Studio is prohibited. At about 6 pm in the evening, the body will be buried according to customs of the family. For the cremation, several celebrities, politicians and VIPs are expected to be present.

The 'Mukthi Vaahini' will head towards Sri Kanteerava Studio via Mekhri Circle, Yeshwantpur and Goragunte Palya.