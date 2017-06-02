 »   »   » Actor Srinivasa Murthy Reveals Parvathamma Rajkumar's Last Wish!

In the wake of Parvathamma Rajkumar's death, while some are still mourning, others have already started working towards achieving the unfulfilled dream of both Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar.

A day after Parvathamma Rajkumar passed away, KFI's veteran character actor, Srinivasa Murthy has shared some memories of the bond that he shared with the family. Addressing the media, Srinivasa Murthy said that Parvathamma Rajkumar had a last wish that unfortunately remained unfulfilled.

Her Last Wish

So, what was the last wish of Parvathamma Rajkumar? Srinivasa Murthy said, "Parvathamma Rajkumar wanted to see her three sons - Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar - act together in a mythological movie.

But unfortunately, up until now, the three super celebrities of Sandalwood have not been able to come together for any movie, whatsoever. Picking up hints from the veteran actor's revelation, it is reported that some have started working towards fulfilling Parvathamma's dream.

Parvathamma Rajkumar's Legacy

Parvathamma Rajkumar was one of the most glorious and successful producers of Sandalwood. During her stint in the industry, she has produced 80 movies altogether and has launched many heroines.

Rakshitha Prem, Ramya, Sudharani and Malashri were some of the successful heroines who were given career breaks by Parvathamma Rajkumar. Rakshitha and Ramya even ruled for some time as Sandalwood Queens.

It goes without saying that Parvathamma Rajkumar's demise was a huge loss to Kannada Film Industry that has left many, heavy-hearted.

B Saroja Devi Pays Homage

B Saroja Devi, senior actress, while addressing a daily newspaper said, "I have always been a part of the family. Parvathamma used to come to the sets to give everyone food. Everyone in the crew were equal to her regardless of their position."

Recollecting more thoughts, she further added, "On many occasions, we have shared many a thoughts and have had deep conversations. She was a very kind and caring person who was down to earth despite being the wife of legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar. It is very hard to acknowledge that she is no more."

Well, now that the cat is out of the bag now, it is only a matter of time until the three brothers are brought together for a movie that hopefully is on the scale of Baahubali Series.