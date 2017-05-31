 »   »   » Parvathamma Rajkumar, Wife Of Late Dr Rajkumar, Passes Away

Parvathamma Rajkumar, the superpower of Kannada film industry passes away at the age of 78. She breathed her last in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at MS Ramaiah Memorial hospital where she was being treated from past two weeks for various health problems.

Parvathamma's body has been taken to their residence in Sadashivnagar. Several big names from film and political fields are visiting the residence to pay their last respects. The body will be kept at Poorna Pragna Ground, Sadashivnagar for public to pay homage.

Doctors of MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital informed that she passed way due to a massive cardiac arrest at 04:40 AM. She was on ventilation from the last two weeks after complaining of renal and breathing problems. In the last bulletin released by hospital, it was said that her condition was stable.

Raghavendra Rajkumar has informed the media that funeral will be held today evening at Sri Kanteerva stadium next to Dr Rajkumar memorial. He also stated that his mother's eyes will be donated as per the wish of his father and mother.

Several big names from film industry and other fields are expected to pay the homage and special arrangement for security has been placed in and around Sadashivnagar. Security has been beefed up in Bangalore and other important regions in Karnataka to avoid any other mishap.

Film shooting has been stopped as a mark respect to the top producer who is one of the reasons for what Sandalwood is today. Also there will be no shows at theaters around the state.