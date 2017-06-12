 »   »   » A Photo From The Audio Launch Of The Movie 'Om' Goes Viral

Om was a blockbuster hit movie that eventually became a phenomenon and attained a cult status in Kannada Film Industry. Om has had a record setting re-release of more than 632 times all over Karnataka in over 400 theatres, as of March 2015.

There are many tales around this epic cinema that was made in 1995. For starters, this film was the first ever movie in Sandalwood to depict the underworld story of gangsters and mafia. What is more enthralling is the fact that many local goons were actually a part of this movie.

Four infamous goons and gangsters in real life were featured as themselves in this movie. This movie was the first ever to depict the use of a weapon called 'Long' to hack up the enemies. The rowdies in this movie extensively used this weapon for killing and extortion. It was this movie that gave Shivarajkumar a boost in his career as an anti-protagonist.

Shivarajkumar's father, the legend of Kannada film industry, Dr. Rajkumar had sung two songs for this movie as well. Now, a photo featuring Dr. Rajkumar, Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar and director Upendra Rao has surfaced online that is grabbing everyone's attention.

Read on to find out more trivial information about Om..