A Photo From The Audio Launch Of The Movie 'Om' Goes Viral
Om was a blockbuster hit movie that eventually became a phenomenon and attained a cult status in Kannada Film Industry. Om has had a record setting re-release of more than 632 times all over Karnataka in over 400 theatres, as of March 2015.
There are many tales around this epic cinema that was made in 1995. For starters, this film was the first ever movie in Sandalwood to depict the underworld story of gangsters and mafia. What is more enthralling is the fact that many local goons were actually a part of this movie.
Four infamous goons and gangsters in real life were featured as themselves in this movie. This movie was the first ever to depict the use of a weapon called 'Long' to hack up the enemies. The rowdies in this movie extensively used this weapon for killing and extortion. It was this movie that gave Shivarajkumar a boost in his career as an anti-protagonist.
Shivarajkumar's father, the legend of Kannada film industry, Dr. Rajkumar had sung two songs for this movie as well. Now, a photo featuring Dr. Rajkumar, Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar and director Upendra Rao has surfaced online that is grabbing everyone's attention.
Om Audio Launch
A photo of the audio launch of the movie, Om, has surfaced online and is spreading like a wild fire among the fans. In the photo, director of the movie, Upendra Rao, Late Dr. Rajkumar and producer of the movie, Late Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar can be seen.
Dr. Rajkumar Released Om Audio
Back in 1995, Dr. Rajkumar had launched the audio of the movie. His first son, Shivarajkumar had played the lead role in the movie that was directed by Upendra Rao, who later rose to fame as the best director of Kannada Film Industry.
Dr. Rajkumar's Voice For Shivarajkumar
Dr. Rajkumar had sung two melodious songs for the movie Om. 'Hae Dinakara' and 'O Gulabiye' were two of the famous tracks from the movie sung by Rajanna, which can be heard even today in some ceremonies and get togethers.
Upendra Did Not Want One Song
The original story of Om was not supposed to have the song 'Hae Dinakara', according to the director Upendra Rao. Later, during the shoot of the movie, Dr. Rajkumar suggested the director that a song having the word 'Om' in it would be suitable for the movie, and so, it was added to the movie.
Om Was Clap Started By Dr. Rajkumar
It was Dr. Rajkumar who clapped and started the shoot of the movie on its 'Mahurat Divas'. Hamsalekha wrote the lyrics for each song and directed the music for this movie. Om was produced under the banner of Poornima Enterprises, by Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar.