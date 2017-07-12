 »   »   » Must Read! Puneeth Rajkumar Reviews Ondu Motteya Kathe!

Ondu Motteya Kathe is gaining very good responses from the audience. Even before the film was released in India, it was already gaining accolades overseas. The film is getting positive responses from theaters, TV Shows and Facebook. There is also positive word of mouth for the movie.
Many celebrities have watched this movie and enjoyed it thoroughly from the beginning till the end. Puneeth Rajkumar very recently got the time to watch the movie.
After having watched the movie, the Power Star has given a very good response to the movie. So, what did Puneeth Rajkumar say about Ondu Motteya Kathe? Curious enough?
I Just Love The Feels!
Puneeth Rajkumar, after watching the movie, seemed to be in a very good mood. He said, "I watched the movie day before yesterday. What an amazing performance by Raj B. Shetty! Everybody's acting is good. The movie is fantastic; I just love the feels!"
I Felt Proud...
Puneeth further added, "Above everything else, in order to judge or feel a film, one has to go and watch it first! I felt very happy. The praises showered on my father in the movie made me proud as his son. I am thankful to them for that."
Watch It Again?!
"Thank you so much for making me watch this movie. This film is wonderful! Those who haven't seen the movie, please go see it..those who have seen it, please go see it again", said Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar.
Other Celebrities Who Have Already Watched OMK
Actors Ganesh, Prajwal Devaraj, Dhananjay, Ravishankar, Shraddha Srinath amongst others have already watched the movie. Surprisingly, everyone of them have loved Ondu Motteya Kathe and have heaped praises on the film's team.