 »   »   » Multi-lingual Actor Prakash Raj Donates A Remodelled House To A Poor Family

Known to portray the best and the most powerful roles, Prakash Raj is an ace in depicting villainous roles. He has acted in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi language films with ease. Famous for being a baddie on screen, Prakash Raj is now being famous for being a real life hero.

In times where on screen heroes are becoming real life villains by indulging in illegal and treacherous activities, here is PrakashRaj going in the opposite direction. He is no less than a role model now.

This incident happened very recently that has brought the actor to limelighton the social media. Day before yesterday was the day of Ramadan, the day on which Prakash Raj did something exquisitely good by gifting a renovated and repaired home to a Muslim family.

This happened in a small village named Kondareddypalli in Telangana state. Prakash had adopted this village some time ago, which you might still remember. On a mission to develop this village on his own, Prakash Raj has now gifted a ready-to-occupy house to a poor family.

The celebrity had tweeted the same from his Twitter handle. He said that he celebrated Ramadan at Kondareddypalli by handing over a home built for this family by Prakash Raj Foundation. He also mentioned that he found the joy of giving back to life.

Celebrated Ramzan at #kondareddypalli by handing over home built for this family by #prakashrajfoundation .. the joy of giving back to life. pic.twitter.com/GWdqfLDJrg — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) 26 June 2017

He might be the baddest of all baddies out there, on screen, in movies, but, he will always be a hero to many a people here. Hats off to you, Prakash Raj!