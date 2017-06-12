 »   »   » 'Big Boss Kannada 4' Winner Pratham Discloses His Equation With Sanjana Chidanand!

After Big Boss Kannada Season 4, everyone in the state now know who Pratham and Sanjana are! The show was full of surprises as new talents were brought to the fore. Among them, Good Boy Pratham and Sanjana werethe talk of the town, as Pratham tailed Sanjana during their stay in the house.

The winner of the fourth season, Pratham had fallen for Sanjana and even went behind her professing his love to her, on the reality show. That love tangle had brought about some controversies inside the house, nonetheless.

Rumours and gossips about Sanjana and Pratham were making rounds even after the completion of the show. Sanjana was furious on false rumours of a link-up between Pratham and her. Now, Pratham has come out with an exploding truth about him and Sanjana.

Pratham Reveals The Truth

Good Boy Pratham has said in an interview, "There were a lot of rumours circulating about me and Sanjana. Factually speaking, nobody knows the actual truth. I will tell you the real truth now." He further went ahead and revealed the truth to the media.

Zero Conversation Between Me And Sanjana

"I do not talk with Sanjana now. In fact, I have not talked to her after Big Boss Season 4. We are not in talking terms" said Pratham, revealing the veracity of his equation with Sanjana.

I Had Rejected Sanju Mattu Naanu

"I did not agree when the producers asked me to be a part of the show named, Sanju Mattu Naanu, that also included Bhuvan and Sanjana. But it was Parameshwar Gundkal who eventually persuaded me to accept and be a part of the show" said Pratham, addressing the media.

No Conversation During The Shooting Too

"I do not talk with Sanjana on the sets of Sanju Mattu Naanu, even if we sit together. I just act according to the script in front of the camera, as it my duty to do so. My work precedes my personal life" concluded Pratham, drawing a closure to all gossips and rumours.