 »   »   » Meghana Raj's Zinda In Trouble, Again?

Meghana Raj's newest film in theatres is Zinda. The film was released last Friday. The film is currently running its first week in theatres for which, the audience have given mixed reviews. Things being what they are, the film has become a part of yet another controversy.

Before the release of the movie, the film faced flak for Meghana Raj's dialogues against male gender in the movie's trailer. Despite much criticism, the film makers went ahead to release the movie without censoring her controversial dialogues.

Now, after the movie's release, it has embroiled itself in another controversy. Film producer K. Manju has made some severe allegations against the movie.

Read more in detail..

Suspicion Of Theft

One of the big producers of Sandalwood, K. Manju has alleged that the movie's story plot is stolen from another Tamil film.

Reason For Allegation

K. Manju has alleged that the director of Zinda, Mussaje Manju, has stolen its storyline from a Tamil movie, Thagaraaru. K. Manju also says that he has bought the remake rights for the Thagaraaru for 45 Lakh Rupees to remake it into Kannada. He says that the plot of both Thagaraaru and Zinda are the same.

Dissimilarity

By the way, K. Manju says that everything in Zinda's plot is the same as Thagaraaru except for one minute difference. "In Thagaraaru, the story revolves around 4 youths whereas, in Zinda, the story revolves around 6 youths. Except this, everything else is the same in the movie" said K. Manju.

Prajwal Devaraj In Thagaraaru Remake

The Kannada remake of Thagaraaru will be produced by K. Manju and will feature Prajwal Devaraj as the protagonist. The film will be directed by Sai Krishna, the son of famous director Sai Prakash.

Zinda Director's Take On The Allegation

Mussanje Manju, the director of Zinda, seemed surprised at the allegations made by producer K. Manju. He says that the allegations made against the film are false as the story is based on a real life incident which happened at Kollegala.