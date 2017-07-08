 »   »   » Then & Now: Puneeth Rajkumar And Kichcha Sudeep!!

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep are two brightly shining stars of Sandalwood. The two of them being seen together in a public get-together is very rare. Either of those two will always be busy for them to come together and it will need a special occasion for their coming together.

One such rare occasion was on Friday, July 7, the century-day celebration of Raajakumara film took place in Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, when these two stalwarts came together on stage and entertained the audience.



Off late, both Puneeth Rajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep are getting close, day by day. Puneeth was often seen on the sets of Sudeep's movie very recently and Sudeep visiting Puneeth on his shooting spot; these have become common, now-a-days. It only goes to show that their bond is increasing.



Recently, in an interview, Puneeth Rajkumar had said that he loves Sudeep's voice, and if given a chance, would steal away his voice. In the same way, Kichcha Sudeep has specified to the media multiple times that he loves Puneeth Rajkumar's dancing and singing skills.



On the Zee Kannada channel's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa reality show, Sudeep had sung Puneeth Rajkumar's childhood song and told that it was his personal favourite.



There were a lot of rumours that mentioned about some wars and feuds between star actors in Kananda film industry. Despite all those falsified rumours, our stalwarts have remained close enough to prove everyone wrong, on their own face. We only hope this gesture continues till forever.