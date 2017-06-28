 »   »   » Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar To Be The Guest On This Weekend's Episode Of Maja Talkies

The wait for fans of Puneeth Rajkumar to see him on screen in Maja Talkies is officially coming to an end. Puneeth Rajkumar's episode of Maja Talkies will be telecasted on July 1 and July 2.

This is unlike any other episode of Maja Talkies which involves Srujan talking to celebrities and Kuri Pratap, along with others, providing some comic relief to the audience. This episode has much more to offer than just all that.

What makes this episode different from the others? Well, for starters, this is Maja Talkies 250th episode! Since the program has completed a milestone since its inception, the producers have decided to make this, a grand celebrative episode.

By the way, you must know that we had informed you previously that Puneeth Rajkumar's episode was recorded long ago, but was saved for this occasion.

What is so special about this weekend's episode? We give you 7 powerful reasons to watch this weekend's episode.

Continue reading..