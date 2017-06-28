Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar To Be The Guest On This Weekend's Episode Of Maja Talkies
The wait for fans of Puneeth Rajkumar to see him on screen in Maja Talkies is officially coming to an end. Puneeth Rajkumar's episode of Maja Talkies will be telecasted on July 1 and July 2.
This is unlike any other episode of Maja Talkies which involves Srujan talking to celebrities and Kuri Pratap, along with others, providing some comic relief to the audience. This episode has much more to offer than just all that.
What makes this episode different from the others? Well, for starters, this is Maja Talkies 250th episode! Since the program has completed a milestone since its inception, the producers have decided to make this, a grand celebrative episode.
By the way, you must know that we had informed you previously that Puneeth Rajkumar's episode was recorded long ago, but was saved for this occasion.
What is so special about this weekend's episode? We give you 7 powerful reasons to watch this weekend's episode.
Continue reading..
Dance With Kids
In the episode, Puneeth Rajkumar can be seen dancing with a lot of kids who had come on the stage to dance with Appu. The kids rush and bring Appu to the stage, after which they start to dance and a few moments later, Appu joins them. Take a look at the pictures.
Magic Show In Maja Talkies
Until now, the celebrities who visited Maja Talkies had been made to sing, dance and act and the audience would be pleased by that. But, in Appu's special episode, a magician performs some world class illusions which later, Appu tries a hand at too!
Appu Sings With Remo
Appu has sang with the special singer of Maja Talkies, Remo. If you want to know which song it is, then you have got to watch the episode.
Revisiting Childhood Memories
Everybody will be curious enough to know the childhood of the celebrities that they adore now. Especially if it is Dr. Rajkumar's third and youngest son, then the excitement multiplies by ten folds. Appu's childhood was unbelievable since he was a star since he was a kid. If we've intrigued you enough, then know the complete story by watching the episode.
Special Gift From Fans
Fans of Appu gave him presents and gifts as a token of love.We have with us some of the photos of the gifts that Appu's fans gave him. Check them out.
Kannadada Kotyadhipathi Revisited
Appu was the presenter for the show, Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, which ran successfully for a season. The same show was recreated in Maja Talkies, except, Appu was the contestant this time.