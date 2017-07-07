 »   »   » Puneeth Rajkumar In Umapathi's Next Production Venture

After the success of Hebbuli, one of the producers of the movie, Umapathi Srinivas, was very keen to fund Kichcha Sudeep again in a different movie. Fortunately or unfortunately, he could not get the opportunity to do so. Now, the young producer is all set to produce Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's upcoming movie.

Yes, this news has been circulating in Gandhinagar for the past two days. Umapathi, whose debut production venture was Kichcha Sudeep starrer, Hebbuli, achieved success in his first venture.

Now, due to the unavailability of Sudeep's dates, he is now ready to fund Puneeth Rajkumar's next. Apparently, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has also given a green signal to the project.

By the way, Puneeth Rajkumar and Umapathi's collaboration will go on floors in 2018. Supposedly, the producer, Umapathi has consulted with Puneeth Rajkumar and has obtained his dates for the next year.

But, surprisingly, no director has been finalised for this movie of Puneeth-Umapathi combination. Apparently, the producer is in search of a young and talented director for the upcoming movie.

Currently, Puneeth Rajkumar is busy shooting for Anjaniputra. The film is directed by choreographer turned director, A. Harsha. Puneeth Rajkumar has not confirmed his next project after Anjaniputra, so, more news is awaited from his side.