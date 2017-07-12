 »   »   » What Did Puneeth Rajkumar Gift Shivarajkumar On His Birthday?

Sandalwood King Shivarajkumar is celebrating his 55th birthday today, July 12. Though, it's not a typical celebration as such, but still, it is his birthday nonetheless. Younger brother of Shivanna, Puneeth Rajkumar, has gifted a costly bicycle to his elder brother.

Yes, a costly bicycle. Not just the usual bicycles that we use, it's a special bicycle made by BMW. Yes, by God, it is made by BMW. The cost approximate of this sleek and mean machine is somewhere around a meagre 2 Lakh Rupees. The navy blue bicycle looks very sexy; the colour of the bicycle being the main attraction.

Century Star Shivanna is a fitness freak. Along with the regular fitness and gym regime, he also cycles in the morning, daily, without a miss! No wonder the star still looks like a 35-year-old even though he's 20 years more than that!

Anyways, the bicycle was gifted keeping in mind Shivanna and his daily based activities. This gesture shows how much Appu cares for his elder brother Shivanna.

By the way, Shivanna had clarified previously that he would not be celebrating his birthday this year due to the demise of Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar, his mother. But due to excess pressure from fans, he has decided to celebrate it in a very simple manner.

Here's wishing Dr. Shivarajkumar many more happy birthdays. God bless you Shivanna!