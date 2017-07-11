 »   »   » Puneeth Rajkumar Draws Inspiration From Two People For Dancing

The entire world knows that namma Puneeth Rajkumar is a great dancer. Not just that, even great dancers like Allu Arjun from Telugu film industry and Vishal from Tamil film industry, being good dancers themselves, have expressed their admiration towards Puneeth Rajkumar's dancing skills.

In the same way, people of Karnataka too, love to watch Puneeth Rajkumar dance. Easily, he is the best dancer in Kannada film industry at the moment. Every single fan of his, go crazy over his dancing skills. The best part? Kichcha Sudeep has openly stated that he loves Puneeth Rajkumar's dancing and singing skills.



Okay, so Puneeth Rajkumar is sort of like an idol to everybody, agreed. But, do you know who are Puneeth Rajkumar's idols when it comes to dancing? People know that Puneeth Rajkumar loves to dance. But, do you know who was his inspiration to make him take to dancing in the first place?



It was Michael Jackson, the pop king. Yes, Puneeth Rajkumar loved MJ's dance; that was enough to propel him to dance better. This information was recently shared to us by Puneeth Rajkumar himself, during the 100 day success ceremony of his movie, Raajakumara.



In the beginning, it was Michael Jackson who boosted Puneeth Rajkumar's flair to dance. But, later, he was inspired by his own brother, Dr. Shivarajkumar. For those of you who do not know, Dr. Shivarajkumar is an excellent dancer and has always been since the start of his career.



After Michael Jackson, it was Shivanna who became Appu's role model. Eventually, Puneeth Rajkumar made up his mind to learn to dance like Shivanna. The star might have achieved what he had aimed for, but still, he looks up to his elder brother..always!



So, these two were Puneeth's sources of inspiration. Do you love to dance? If so, who is your inspiration? Leave your comments below..