 »   »   » FIR Filed Against Four Producers Of 'Pushpaka Vimana'

Pushpaka Vimana was released in the beginning of this year. The film, being Ramesh Aravind's 100th film, opened to good reviews from the critics. It was Ramesh's brilliant performance that carried the entire movie forward. Alongside Ramesh, Rachita Ram and Yuvina Parthavi shared the main stage.

Now, the film seems to be embroiled in a fresh controversy wherein an FIR has been registered against the producers of the movie for having stolen the story and screenplay from a Korean movie.



After all, is Pushpaka Vimana a remake movie? Did the producers really steal the story from an international movie?



FIR Filed Against Four Members



An FIR has been registered against the four producers of the movieat Girinagar Police Station, Bengaluru. In the FIR, Vikhyath, Pavan Wodeyar, Vijay Savanoor and Guru Prasad have been accused of stealing the plot of the movie.



This Is The Second Case



Before this development, a case was first filed in the High Court of Mumbai for stealing the storyline of the movie without obtaining the copyright. The plaintiffs, Cross Pictures India and Cross Television India, who had the copyrights of the Korean movie, had filed a lawsuit against the producers for the same reason.



The Korean Film



The plaintiffs have strongly argued that the story of Pushpaka Vimana has been stolen from the Korean movie, Miracle In Cell Number 7. The defendants have strongly maintained their stance that their movie is not a remake of the original Korean movie, but just draws inspiration from it.



Ramesh's 100th Cinema



Pushpaka Vimana was Ramesh Aravind's 100th movie, directed by S. Ravindranath and produced by Pawan Wadeyar, Vikhyath, Deepak Krishna, Sukruth Devendra, Deepak Kishore and Devanth. Rachita Ram and Yuvina Parthavi had major roles in the movie along with Ramesh Aravind.