 »   »   » Santhosh Anandram Shares Raajakumara 100 Days Celebration Invitation!

With only one more day to go for the celebration of Raajakumara movie's 100 day run in theatres, the film team is all set for the celebration function. The director of the movie, Santhosh Ananadram, has uploaded the photo of the invite to the ceremony on his Facebook profile.

Along with a photo of the invitation, the director of the movie has requested all the fans to attend the ceremony and make it a grand success, like the film.



Raajakumara released in Karnataka on March 24 and completed its 100th day run on July 1. The film team had been planning a success party, which eventually materialized and the date was fixed on July 7, at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru.



As of now, the preparations have almost been completed and security arrangements are in place. The stage has been set in a very grand manner and is waiting for the guests to arrive. The film team of Raajakumara has decided to celebrate the film's success in a very ostentatious way.



Special invites to the program have been sent out to celebrities and stars of Kannada film industry. Real Star Upendra, Rocking Star Yash and Kichcha Sudeep are a few of them who will be participating in the grandiose ceremony.



Above all, the producers of the movie have openly said that the film has been made possible due to the extensive, behind the screen work of many unnamed people and hence have announced that they will be distributing the profit from the film to all of the film crew members who put in a lot of their effort.



That is a mind-blowing, humanitarian gesture by the producer, Vijay Kiragandur, as he indirectly propagates the saying, "Live and Let Live." Hats off to the team of Raajakumara, you deserve it!