 »   »   » Take A Glimpse of Raajakumara Movie’s 100 Days Celebration Event

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar starrer, Raajakumara, very recently celebrated its successful 100 day run in theatres. The success event was held at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru on July 7, Friday. The ostentatious event witnessed many big names of the Sandalwood take part in it.
Many stars and celebrities had been invited to the main event out of which, Kichcha Sudeep, Rocking Star Yash, Radhika Pandit, Rachita Ram, Shivarajkumar, Jaggesh, Sriimurali and others made their presence felt in the ceremony.
Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep danced together on stage which was witnessed by the entire state. What's more? They even sang a duet song together. The combination of both Puneeth and Sudeep created magic on stage that was very well received by the audience and fans alike.
The stage was adorned with multiple colours and performances for the entire night. Apart from Puneeth and Sudeep. Many other celebrities performed on stage on that graceful night. So, who all gave performances on Friday night?
Appu-Deepu Duet Dance
Kichcha Sudeep was a guest to the 100 day celebration of Raajakumara. Kichcha Sudeep danced with Puneeth Rajkumar and entertained the audience. They both danced together for the song ‘Appu Dance' in their own unique style.
Shivarajkumar’s Song To His Brother
Century Star of Karnataka, Shivarajkumar, the elder brother of Puneeth Rajkumar had been a part of the celebration as well. While on stage, he, along with his younger brother Puneeth, sang together the song, ‘Bombe Helutaite' from the film, Raajakumara.
Rocking Star Couple
Along with other stalwarts, the Rocking Star couple, Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit had come to the celebration ceremony as well.
Jaggesh’s Opinion
Navarasa Naayaka Jaggesh had been a part of the 100 day celebration of the cinema, Raajakumara as well. On the occasion, Jaggesh spoke highly of a few celebrities and the future of Kannada film industry which was one of the main attractions of the event. He also took to Twitter to share his photo with the two actors of the film, The Villain, Shivarajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep.
Roaring Star Sriimurali
Roaring Star Sriimurali was present on the occasion too. Sriimurali, along with Johny Master, danced with Puneeth Rajkumar on stage for a song from the film, Raajakumara.
Raghavendra Rajkumar’s Family
For Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Raajakumara's 100 day celebration, Raghavendra Rajkumar's family were invited as well. The entire family of Rajkumar was present for the grand ceremony.
Tamil Actor Sarathkumar And Prakash Rai
Tamil actor Sarathkumar, who has acted in the movie Raajakumara was specially invited for the event. Also, Karnataka's pride, Prakash Rai was present on the occasion along with the heroine of Raajakumara, Priya Anand. All the three were respectfully honoured on stage for their performance in the film.
Super Entertainment From Power Star
The Power Star of Kannada film industry, Puneeth Rajkumar, as usual entertained the audience and his fans by singing and dancing. His performances gave life to the ceremony.
Film Team Of Raajakumara Honoured
Raajakumara film team was honored on the stage in the main event. The technical team, artistes, production team and all others who were a part of Raajakumara were honored on stage by the producer of the movie, Vijay Kiragandur.