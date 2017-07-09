 »   »   » Take A Glimpse of Raajakumara Movie’s 100 Days Celebration Event

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar starrer, Raajakumara, very recently celebrated its successful 100 day run in theatres. The success event was held at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru on July 7, Friday. The ostentatious event witnessed many big names of the Sandalwood take part in it.

Many stars and celebrities had been invited to the main event out of which, Kichcha Sudeep, Rocking Star Yash, Radhika Pandit, Rachita Ram, Shivarajkumar, Jaggesh, Sriimurali and others made their presence felt in the ceremony.



Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep danced together on stage which was witnessed by the entire state. What's more? They even sang a duet song together. The combination of both Puneeth and Sudeep created magic on stage that was very well received by the audience and fans alike.



The stage was adorned with multiple colours and performances for the entire night. Apart from Puneeth and Sudeep. Many other celebrities performed on stage on that graceful night. So, who all gave performances on Friday night?



