 »   »   » Rachana Reveals The Truth Behind The Rumours About Venkat And Her!

Huchcha Venkat is being treated in hospital as he attempted suicide yesterday, June 19. Asked why, Venkat has said that he had committed the heinous crime because his love did not agree to marry him.

Huchcha Venkat was in love with his co-star, Rachana, of Super Jodi reality show. He had proposed to her but she had declined. Venkat attempted suicide by drinking phenyl at his farm house, yesterday, June 18, quoting Rachana's love rejection as his reason to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, actress Rachana, who was paired up with Huchcha Venkat in Super Jodi, has rubbished all the link up rumours between her and Venkat. "I did not love Venkat. He kept pressurising me to marry him, while I did not like it" said Rachana, revealing the truth behind the much hyped affair.

Rachana also says that this news is not new, as he had been behind her from the last few months. What then is the actual story between them? What is the truth behind their rumour? What had happened between these two?

Read more to know in detail..

I Do Not Love Venkat

"I do not love Huchcha Venkat. I am in no way connected to his suicide attempt. I have not committed any mistake, yet I am made to take the blame" said Rachana to the media.

He Constantly Asked Me To Marry Him

"We were just contestants on the show, and nothing else. But, Venkat kept on forcing me to marry him. He was behind my back for the same reason. I did not like the wedding. I knew my family would not agree too. There is no love between us and I have not given any word to him", clarified Rachana.

Threatened To Commit Suicide

When Rachana had declined to marry Huchcha Venkat, he had presumably threatened to commit suicide. Yesterday, June 18, before Venkat consumed phenyl, he had called Rachana and informed her that he is committing suicide.

Proposal On Super Jodi

"When Super Jodi started, everything was fine for the first couple of weeks. But, as time flew by, I think he got attracted to me. He then asked me to marry him, to which I casually refused. But, he kept on asking me repeatedly to marry him. I kept on rejecting his proposal and then he kept quiet all of a sudden" quips Rachana, the actress.

Reason For Agreeing To Be A Part Of Super Jodi

"Everybody knows how much Venkat respects women and how much he fights for them. I thought I would be safe if I did the reality show with him and hence agreed to be a part of the show, and nothing else" said Rachana, thereby concluding what she had to say.