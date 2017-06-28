 »   »   » Surprise! Radhika Pandit Meets Yash On The Sets Of K.G.F

K.G.F is the new film that Rocking Star Yash is working on, remember? The movie is still under work as there are a lot of portions that still have to be filmed. With full fledged passion, the team is working hard to complete the movie at the earliest.

Today, during the shooting of K.G.F, Radhika Pandit came to the sets as a surprise to her husband. The couple have clicked a photo during the shooting break on the sets. Yash has uploaded the pic on his Facebook page which is garnering much attention from their fans.

Yash, not to mention separately, looks insanely hot with his macho beard and Radhika Pandit, as always, is beauty personified. It feels good to see Sandalwood's favourite couple share their happy times with their fans.

Prashant Neel, of Uggram fame, is directing K.G.F. The film will star Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. This will be Srinidhi Shetty's debut film in the film industry. As the name says, the film will be shot mostly in Kolar district.

K.G.F will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films and will have Ravi Basrur's music composition along with Bhuvan Gowda's cinematography. The film is looking forward to a December 2017 release.