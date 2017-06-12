 »   »   » Radhika Pandit & Yash’s New Pictures Take Facebook By Storm

Fans of actress Radhika Pandit were a tad bit upset as the actress seems to have not taken up any new film projects after her marriage to Rocking Star Yash. But, despite being away from film news for a while, Radhika Pandit is now making some noise on social media platforms.

Radhika Pandit has very recently uploaded two photos on her social media accounts, after her wedding. The fans seem to be very happy about this new development and have taken to their social media accounts to like and share her two new photos.

Radhika Pandit looks very gorgeous in her two new photos. Check them out..

Lately, Radhika had donned her new duppatta and uploaded a photo of the same on her Facebook account. Seeing that, many girls and ladies have taken a liking towards the new outfit of Radhika's. Radhika Pandit can be seen wearing a colourful duppatta designed by Sania Sardaria.

Another photo of Radhika that was uploaded not long ago was a selfie with her husband, Yash. Yash, with a full-grown beard looks dashing in this photo. Thousands of people have already liked this photo of the couple which gives a feeling that this couple is truly made for each other.

We wish Radhika Pandit makes a come back as an actress because she still has a lot of talent left to contribute to Kannada Film Industry.

Leave us a comment or two below, to let us know what you think.