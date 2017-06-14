 »   »   » Ragini Dwivedi All Set To Anchor Filmfare Awards South 2017

Ragini Dwivedi is back in Sandalwood, fitter than ever. She has bagged several movies which are in the pipeline.Despite that fact, Ragini is geared up to present an award function this June, wherein she will be seen anchoring the show.

Filmfare Awards South 2017, which is going to happen on June 17, will take place in Hyderabad on a very grand scale, with Ragini as one of the presenters of the show.

This is the first time Ragini Dwivedi will be seen as an anchor on an awards show. The actress is all set and seems pretty excited to present the show in front of a sundry of film industries from South India.

Telugu actor, Allu Sirish will jointly present the award function along with Ragini.

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi was last seen in the Kannada movie, Parapancha along with Diganth Manchale. She had also made a cameo appearance in the movie Golisoda, as herself. She will be nest seen in Veera Ranachandi, Naane Next CM and Amma.

On the other hand, Allu Sirish, younger brother of Tollywood star Allu Arjun, was last seen on-screen in the Telugu movie, Srirastu Subhamastu and the Malayalam movie, 1971: Beyond Borders, along with Mohanlal. It was Sirish's debut film in Malayalam.