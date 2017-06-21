 »   »   » Ragini Dwivedi's Attire At Filmfare Awards 2017 South Is The Talk Of The Town

Ragini Dwivedi's Attire At Filmfare Awards 2017 South Is The Talk Of The Town

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

There is nobody in the whole wide world who does not fall for the glamour queen, Ragini Dwivedi. As with her acting proficiency, Ragini also attracts the attention of her followers with her exotic dresses.

Recently, Ragini was seen in a red dress when she was the anchored for the Filmfare Awards 2017 South in Hyderabad recently, which is now making headlines. She presented the ceremony in front of veteran artists and stars from all the major film industries of South India.

During the award function, Ragini donned a blood red dress that has been praised by many of her followers on social networking websites.

Scroll down to see Ragini Dwivedi's photos..

ragini dwivedi dress

Ragini In Filmfare Awards 2017 South

Ragini Dwivedi was seen in a gorgeous flowing red gown while anchoring the program along with actor Allu Sirish. Fans of Ragini are yet to come out of her charm.

ragini dwivedi dress

Fans Have Been Driven Crazy

Many followers of Ragini have apparently fallen for her attire in the award ceremony. Fans are taking to Twitter to compliment the glamour queen.

ragini dwivedi dress

An Elated Ragini

Reading the tweets from fans, Ragini seems to be extremely happy that her fans have liked her attire. An elated Ragini was seen replying a thank you message to all her fans.

ragini dwivedi dress

Ragini In SIIMA Award Function

Oh and by the way, this is not the first time Ragini has created a flurry on the social media for her costume. Previously, Ragini had garnered attention when she performed at last year's SIIMA Awards.

ragini dwivedi dress

Ragini In A Swimsuit

In one scene from the movie, Shivam, Ragini had sported a swimwear for one scene that demanded it. Needless to say, not just fans, everybody were mesmerised seeing her pictures.

ragini dwivedi dress

Hot Photoshoot

On another occasion, Ragini wore a revealing dress that made her look hot, for the photoshoot of the movie Naati Koli.

ragini dwivedi dress

Ragini Dwivedi In Bikini

Yes, Ragini has worn a bikini before. You might as well remember that Ragini started her career as a model. During her modelling career, Ragini was part of a photoshoot that required her to wear bikini for Femina Miss India contest.

Read more about: ragini dwivedi
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Kannada Photos

Go to : Kannada Photos