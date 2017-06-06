 »   »   » Ragini Dwivedi Opens Up About Her Life On 'Super Talk Time' Show

Celebrities. Rich, famous and audacious lifestyle. Who would not want that? If not live life that way, people would at least be curious to know how celebrities lead their lives. I love how the artists make acting look so effortless on screen.

Celebrities have a huge fanbase and hence should be responsible for every comment they make. If you're inquisitive to know how celebrities lead their life, tune into Super Talk Time, a reality show hosted by the Cool Akul Balaji on Colors Super channel.

The show started last week and the first guests to be invited to the show were Rakshitha Prem and Ragini Dwivedi. In that episode, Ragini made a confession about a 'special someone'. On a serious note, this is the first time Ragini Dwivedi has answered some impromptu questions, which has shed some light into her private life.

Read on to find out more..

One Special Friend

When asked about special friends in life, Ragini said, "I do not have a special friend at all. But I do have a guy in my life and I am seeing that person."

That Guy Has Brought Some Stability In My Life

The actress said she does not have a special person in her life but mentioned about a person, whom she is seeing. Ragini further added, "He has brought about maturity in me. He is the reason that I have found stability in life today."

Everybody Needs A Support

"Everybody should have someone in their life like I have this guy who is a good friend, a guide and my emotional support. Everybody will have ups and downs in their life. One should have a person with whom you can share your life's troubles" said Ragini.

Who Is That Friend?

Ragini Dwivedi expressed her friend's good characters and her dependency on him but she did not reveal his name. She declined to mention his name but jovially told that she has Rakshitha Prem as her boyfriend.