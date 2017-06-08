 »   »   » Ragini Dwivedi Gives Bold Answers To Akul Balaji's Questions On 'Super Talk Time'

Glamour queen of Sandalwood, Ragini Dwivedi, has recently mentioned that if given an opportunity, she would like to marry Sudeep.

Ragini Dwivedi, already having worked with Sudeep in Veera Madakari and Kempegowda, now reveals she wants to marry him.

Ragini's Opinion

"I would like to marry Sudeep" said Ragini recently, while on a talk show.

Super Talk Time

Ragini said this when she was on Super Talk Time, a celebrity talk show telecasted on Colors Super.

Rapid Fire Round

Akul Balaji, the host of the show, asked a few questions to Ragini Dwivedi in the rapid fire round of the talk show. "Among Yash, Sudeep and Loose Maada, who would you like to marry?" asked Akul to Ragini to which she replied, "I would like to marry Sudeep."

Would Love To Date Yash

Akul Balaji asked Ragini, "Among the remaining two, who would you like to date and who would you rather kill?" Ragini replied by saying, "I would love to go on a date with Yash and yeah, I would definitely kill Loose Maada Yogi."

Super Hit Couple

The chemistry between Kichcha Sudeep and Ragini Dwivedi was astounding in both Veera Madakari and Kempegowda, making the films a huge success. It would not be wrong to say that fans would want these two actors to come together for the third time.