 »   »   » Rahul Gandhi Visits Dr. Rajkumar's House To Mourn Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar's Loss

The national Vice-President of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, was in Bengaluru yesterday, June 12. The 'Yuvaraja' of Congress party was in the city to release the 'memorial edition' of National Herald newspaper, at the Ambedkar Bhavan.

After the release, Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Dr. Rajkumar's house in Sadashivanagar to pay homage to Late Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar. The three sons of Dr. Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar welcomed Rahul Gandhi.

Tribute To 'Amma'

Rahul Gandhi, immediately after entering the house, paid his due respects to the late producer, Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar by offering flowers to the photo of 'Amma'.

Rahul Gandhi Accompanied By Chief Minister

Along with Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah made his presence felt at the house of Dr. Rajkumar. Besides, K. H. Muniyappa, K. J. George and S. R. Patil were also present on the occasion.

Raghavendra Rajkumar's Opinion

"Rahul Gandhi knew about the stroke that I had suffered from. He advised me to continue the treatment. He also said he would pray to God for the betterment of my health. Afterwards, Rahul Gandhi posed for a photo with me and my two brothers," said Raghavendra Rajkumar.

He also added, "We are very happy that Rahul Gandhi paid us a visit to enquire about our well-being. This visit was purely for personal reasons and this has got nothing to do with political purposes."