Sandalwood Celebrities To Attend Rajakumara 100 Days Celebration
On very rare scenarios do people get to see the big names of Kannada film industry collaborate for a cause on a stage. Be it a strike or a fight for a cause, all stars line up together to fight for it. But apart from these situations, celebrities do not collectively meet up.
One such scenario where all big names of the industry might meet up soon has to be the success party of the film, Rajakumara. When that happens, fans of all stars will be extremely happy to see them all together on one occasion. Yes, most of the bigwigs of Kannada film industry will come together for Puneeth Rajkumar's function.
So, what is the program all about? When will fans get to see their stars together in an event?
Read more..
Rajakumara 100 Days Celebration
Yes, the entire Sandalwood will be a part of Rajakumara 100 days celebrations. The event is being held to commemorate the 100 day completion of Puneeth Rajkumar's movie, Rajakumara. On this occasion, fans will be treated to a plethora of celebrities united by one ceremony.
Sudeep, Yash and Upendra To Take Part
The film team of Rajakumara has decided to organise a celebration for successful completion of 100 days of the film, Rajakumara. Many Sandalwood stars have been invited for the centennial celebrations among whom, Kichcha Sudeep, Rocking Star Yash and Real Star Upendra will make it to the event.
Crazy Star Ravichandran To Bail Out On The Event
Crazy Star Ravichandran will be unavailable to attend the function. It was clarified by Rajakumara film director, Santosh Anandram, who said that Ravichandran will not be attending the event due to some personal reasons.
Other Stars To Take Part As Well
Apart from Sudeep, Yash and Upendra, many other actors and stars, from big screen to small screen, will make their presence felt in the magnum-opus event.