 »   »   » Sandalwood Celebrities To Attend Rajakumara 100 Days Celebration

On very rare scenarios do people get to see the big names of Kannada film industry collaborate for a cause on a stage. Be it a strike or a fight for a cause, all stars line up together to fight for it. But apart from these situations, celebrities do not collectively meet up.

One such scenario where all big names of the industry might meet up soon has to be the success party of the film, Rajakumara. When that happens, fans of all stars will be extremely happy to see them all together on one occasion. Yes, most of the bigwigs of Kannada film industry will come together for Puneeth Rajkumar's function.



So, what is the program all about? When will fans get to see their stars together in an event?



Read more..

