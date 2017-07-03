 »   »   » Sandalwood Celebrities To Attend Rajakumara 100 Days Celebration

Sandalwood Celebrities To Attend Rajakumara 100 Days Celebration

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

On very rare scenarios do people get to see the big names of Kannada film industry collaborate for a cause on a stage. Be it a strike or a fight for a cause, all stars line up together to fight for it. But apart from these situations, celebrities do not collectively meet up.

Raajakumara (U/A): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

One such scenario where all big names of the industry might meet up soon has to be the success party of the film, Rajakumara. When that happens, fans of all stars will be extremely happy to see them all together on one occasion. Yes, most of the bigwigs of Kannada film industry will come together for Puneeth Rajkumar's function.

So, what is the program all about? When will fans get to see their stars together in an event?

Read more..

Rajakumara 100 Days Celebration

Rajakumara 100 Days Celebration

Yes, the entire Sandalwood will be a part of Rajakumara 100 days celebrations. The event is being held to commemorate the 100 day completion of Puneeth Rajkumar's movie, Rajakumara. On this occasion, fans will be treated to a plethora of celebrities united by one ceremony.

Sudeep, Yash and Upendra To Take Part

Sudeep, Yash and Upendra To Take Part

The film team of Rajakumara has decided to organise a celebration for successful completion of 100 days of the film, Rajakumara. Many Sandalwood stars have been invited for the centennial celebrations among whom, Kichcha Sudeep, Rocking Star Yash and Real Star Upendra will make it to the event.

Crazy Star Ravichandran To Bail Out On The Event

Crazy Star Ravichandran To Bail Out On The Event

Crazy Star Ravichandran will be unavailable to attend the function. It was clarified by Rajakumara film director, Santosh Anandram, who said that Ravichandran will not be attending the event due to some personal reasons.

Other Stars To Take Part As Well

Other Stars To Take Part As Well

Apart from Sudeep, Yash and Upendra, many other actors and stars, from big screen to small screen, will make their presence felt in the magnum-opus event.

When Is The Centennial Program?

When Is The Centennial Program?

Rajakumara film completed its 100 days successful run on July 1. The team has decided to celebrate the same with a grand function in Palace Grounds, Bengaluru on July 7. With preparations already under way, a huge stage will take form by Friday.

Other articles published on Jul 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Kannada Photos

Go to : Kannada Photos