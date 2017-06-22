 »   »   » Rajakumara Film Will Complete 100 Days On June 30; Film Team Planning A Grand Success Party

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's latest release, Rajakumara has long before completed its 75 day run and is almost reaching the 100 day mark, the magical number. The film was released on March 24 and it will complete its 100th day mark on June 30.

Rajakumara is a record-breaking and record-setting movie, having carved a niche for itself in Sandalwood. Once the film touches the 100 day mark, the film team is planning to throw a party to celebrate the 100 day run in theatres.



The film team of Rajakumara have decided to celebrate in a grand manner. How is it going to be?



Read on to know more..



An Elated Director, Santhosh Anandram



Rajakumara film will shortly touch its 100 day mark in theatres. In order to commemorate the same, the director of the movie, Santhosh Anandram recently shared a photo on Facebook to share the good news.



Century Celebrations



The preparations for the celebrations have already begun. The director and the producers are busy planning for the grand event that will happen in a fortnight from now.



About The Event



Rajakumara will complete its 100 day run on June 30. The film team might host the success party in the first week of July, if everything goes according to the plan.



Rajakumara Records



Rajakumara has seen more than a staggering 7700 shows in multiplexes only in Karnataka, thus setting an all time record for any Kannada movie.



Fans Celebration



Fans of Puneeth Rajkumar have celebrated the happy news by adorning his photos all over the social media.