Kannada Movie 'Rajakumara' Illegally Telecasted On Television By A Cable Channel
Puneeth Rajkumar's latest movie, Rajakumara, has completed its successful 75-day run and is inching its way towards the 100-day mark. The telecasting rights have been bought by a very reputed Kannada channel.
Having said that, the movie has still not been telecasted on television, yet. The video song, 'Bombe Helutaite' has also not been released officially on the internet as well.
Intruguingly, from the past two days, a high-definition version of the video song 'Bombe Helutaite' and some of the crucial moments and scenes of the movie have been leaked online and the videos are going viral.
The film team ransacked their brains trying to figure out how the leaks happened. Very surprisingly, the reason was found to be because of a private cable network channel. This channel has apparently become a baddie for the film team of Rajakumara.
Now, for the tantalizing questions. How did the leaks happen? How did the private cable channel obtain the film copy even before it was telecasted? Does the piracy mafia have its hands in this?
Name Of The Cable Channel
A cable channel named NTV has supposedly aired the original print of Rajakumara on its channel, illegally. Broadcasting rights were bought by a prominant channel; but NTV was the one to telecast it two days back. This has created a huge confusion.
Recorded From TV
Felons, who caught hold of the news of Rajakumara being telecasted on the cable TV, immediately seemed to have recorded some songs and particular scenes and uploaded them onto the social media platforms, just to leak it. The attitude of these people can be described in one word - pessimism.
Rajakumara On Facebook
Not just some scenes and songs, some mind-twisted freaks have reportedly recorded most of the movie scenes and relayed them on Facebook.
How Did The Cable Channel Get The Movie's Copy?
Looking at the audacity of these private cable channels, they must have some real guts to telecast a movie, for which they do not have rights. But the question still remains, for which, the only possible answer could be piracy. From a layman's point of view, it looks that pirated copies of the movie have already been made.
Broadcasting Rights With Udaya TV
By the way, Udaya TV has purchased the broadcasting rights for Rajakumara movie for a very big amount. Hence, no other channel can relay the movie except for Udaya TV.
Complaint Registered
Knowing the terrible thing that happened, the producer and director of Rajakumara have lodged a complaint against the cable channel in the film chamber and cyber crime police.
Rajakumara In Trouble
With the movie still running in theatres, the telecast of the movie on television is now posing a threat to the producers of the movie and to the theatre owners. Legal action should be taken against the wrongdoers at the earliest to prevent such unethical events from happening, ever again!