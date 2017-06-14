 »   »   » Kannada Movie 'Rajakumara' Illegally Telecasted On Television By A Cable Channel

Puneeth Rajkumar's latest movie, Rajakumara, has completed its successful 75-day run and is inching its way towards the 100-day mark. The telecasting rights have been bought by a very reputed Kannada channel.

Having said that, the movie has still not been telecasted on television, yet. The video song, 'Bombe Helutaite' has also not been released officially on the internet as well.



Intruguingly, from the past two days, a high-definition version of the video song 'Bombe Helutaite' and some of the crucial moments and scenes of the movie have been leaked online and the videos are going viral.



The film team ransacked their brains trying to figure out how the leaks happened. Very surprisingly, the reason was found to be because of a private cable network channel. This channel has apparently become a baddie for the film team of Rajakumara.



Now, for the tantalizing questions. How did the leaks happen? How did the private cable channel obtain the film copy even before it was telecasted? Does the piracy mafia have its hands in this?



Read more to find out..

