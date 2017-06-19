 »   »   » Rajakumara Movie Completes 7577 Shows In 87 Days In Multiplexes!

"Multiplexes have no regards for Kannada films at all. They put up a fake house board in front of cinema halls, depict them as non-profitable and eventually remove them from the screens of multiplexes. Kannada films are suffering injustice in multiplexes."

These are some of the voices and complaints that have been raised against the multiplexes in Sandalwood. A multitude of producers and film people have tried fighting against this menace but to no avail.



At this juncture, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's movie Rajakumara is breaking and making some new records in multiplexes. Ever since the film released 87 daysago, it is garnering good views and reviews.



After having completed 87 days and 7577 shows in multiplexes, this is a record run for any Kannada movie in multiplexes. Rajakumara is being touted as the all time number 1 in multiplexes.



By the way, a few monthsago, there was a scuffle in a multiplex in Bengaluru which had supposedly not switched on the A/C for this movie. Nonetheless, that did not bother the collections of Rajakumara.



Rajakumara will successfully complete a 100 days in the theatres, in a week or two from now. The film is directed by Santhosh Anandram of Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari fame.