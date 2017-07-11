 »   »   » Have You Seen Rakshit Shetty & Rashmika Mandanna's Engagement Video Yet?

Two of the very well-known names of Sandalwood, touted as the future of Kannada film industry, Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged on July 3, at Virajpet, Coorg. The opulent ceremony witnessed the presence of many upcoming celebrities of Sandalwood.

The cute pair of Sandalwood exchanged the rings at Serenity Hall at 6.30 pm, at the get-together party. The couple cut a grandeur cake and celebrated the joyous occasion with their near and dear ones.

Among many noted celebrities and stars, the prominent ones were Vijay Raghavendra, Yagna Shetty, Meghana Raj, Sheetal Shetty, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty were present on the occasion. People who came from all over blessed the couple.

The engagement ceremony was as colourful as the attire of the couple. Rakshit Shetty was seen wearing a cream coloured Tuxedo along with a peach coloured tie. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna donned a peach coloured gown that was designed specially for her.

Remember we had brought to you some exclusive photos from the ceremony? Well, those pictures surely have become a thing of the past. We now bring to you, the video of Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna's colourful and ostentatious engagement thatis circulating online.

If you still haven't watched the video yet, and would like to do so now, please go ahead and watch the 4K video given below..

Video Courtesy: Rakshit Shetty Fc