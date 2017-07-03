 »   »   » Rakshit Shetty And Rashmika Mandanna To Get Engaged Today, July 3!

The big day has finally arrived for both Simple Star Rakshit Shetty and Cute Girl Rashmika Mandanna. In case you forgot, today is July 3, the day of their engagement. The pair is getting engaged today in Serenity Hall, Virajpet.

Close family from both sides and only a few selected friends from both sides have been invited to the engagement. Also, only a few people from Sandalwood have been invited to the grand event. The main event is at 6.30 pm, the get-together party, which will outshine the city of Virajpet.

On their special day today, everyone will obviously be curious to know the pair's attire. Well, we have the information for you. While Rashmika Mandanna will be dressed in a peach coloured gown, Rakshit Shetty will adorn a self designed cream tuxedo with a peach coloured tie.

Who knew that the successful on-screen couple from Kirik Party would end up together for the entirety of their lives, in reality! Well, nobody guessed but their love has braced all odds and overcome all obstacles to be proved true and today they stand together, on stage, to be congratulated.

Well, the couple sure are one of the most talked-about in the state as of the moment. Rakshit Shetty has given clarification that they will not be getting married anytime soon. With a minimum gap of two years, both the actors are looking forward to complete their projects in hand and then get hitched.

Any which ways, on this occasion, we would like to congratulate the couple and wish them luck for their future together. God bless the couple with lots of happiness.