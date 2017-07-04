 »   »   » VIDEO ALERT! Rakshit Shetty & Rashmika Mandanna Exchanging Rings!

Simple Star of Sandalwood Rakshit Shetty getting engaged to Rashmika Mandanna yesterday, July 3, is all old news now. The question is, did you see them exchange rings? Ha! If you haven't, we'll show you.

The love that was between Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna has now been officially labelled as engaged. With their engagement ceremony long over, the couple are back to their normal life routine.

We have already told you that the engagement took place at Serenity Hall, Virajpet, Coorg. It is the birthplace of Rashmika. Well, anyways, a few friends from the film fraternity had been to the celebration as well.

We have also put up their engagement pictures on our website as well! The couple exchanged rings at 6.30 pm in front of the crowd which was assembled for a get-together at the venue.

Everyone knows about the pictures that we had got. But, do you also know that the magical moment of exchanging rings between the couple was captured on video as well?

Check out the video below that has managed to capture Rakshit and Rashmika's golden moment.Plus, the best part is that the public can also get to see how it happened too!