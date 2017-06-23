 »   »   » What Did Rakshit Shetty Gift Rashmika Mandanna On Her Birthday?

Everybody knows about Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna now. Rashmika, on Rakshit Shetty's birthday (June 6), announced to the entire world about their relationship.

Ten days from now, on July 3, these two love birds will be getting engaged at Rashmika's home town, Coorg. You might remember Rashmika's post on Facebook, on Rakshit Shetty's birthday, welcoming him to their family.

With the written post, she also had uploaded a photo of Rashmika's father gifting a bracelet to Rakshit Shetty. It is indeed true that Rashmika's father gifted a costly bracelet to his future son-in-law.

But, did you know what Rakshit Shetty had gifted Rashmika on her birthday, on April 5, before they went public about their relationship?

