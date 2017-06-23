What Did Rakshit Shetty Gift Rashmika Mandanna On Her Birthday?
Everybody knows about Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna now. Rashmika, on Rakshit Shetty's birthday (June 6), announced to the entire world about their relationship.
Ten days from now, on July 3, these two love birds will be getting engaged at Rashmika's home town, Coorg. You might remember Rashmika's post on Facebook, on Rakshit Shetty's birthday, welcoming him to their family.
With the written post, she also had uploaded a photo of Rashmika's father gifting a bracelet to Rakshit Shetty. It is indeed true that Rashmika's father gifted a costly bracelet to his future son-in-law.
But, did you know what Rakshit Shetty had gifted Rashmika on her birthday, on April 5, before they went public about their relationship?
Curious to know? Continue reading..
Rashmika's Gift To Rakshit On June 6, 2016
This year, on June 6, Rashmika had surprised everybody by announcing her relationship with Rakshit to the entire world. It was a special day in their lives. But, do you also know that Rashmika had gifted Rakshit Shetty last year too on his birthday? In fact, you'll all be surprised to know that it was Rashmika Mandanna who surprised Rakshit by gifting him last year, on his birthday.
20 Gifts To Rakshit Shetty
Last year, on June 6 2016, Rakshit Shetty's birthday, Rashmika Mandanna had gifted 20 items to Rakshit and gave him the surprise of his life.
Inception Of Love
Excited and surprised, Rakshit Shetty was initially taken aback with surprise but then eventually he digested the fact. As said before, it was the best surprise of his life. An elated Rakshit began to have feelings towards Rashmika and then eventually decided to marry her.
Rashmika's Birthday Episode, April 5 2017
Having received 20 gifts from Rashmika, Rakshit was determined to return the favour. On April 5 2017, Rashmika's birthday, he bought her a ring as a token of love.
Lovers By Then
By Rashmika's birthday time, the couple were already deeply and madly in love with each other, hence Rakshit Shetty went ahead to gift a ring to her, as a small token of love for his beloved.
Gossips In Media
Media people were quick enough to grasp all hints possible and started talking about the couple. Rakshit Shetty knew it would take a different route from then and hence revealed his marriage plans at both homes. Both the families agreed to it before the information started spreading wildfire and their engagement was fixed as well.
Ultimately, we are happy for the couple. Here's wishing both Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna all the best for their future together.