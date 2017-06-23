 »   »   » Rakshit Shetty Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls And Memes

Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna, who will be getting engaged on July 3, are preparing to become life partners. While Rakshit Shetty is 34 years old now, Rashmika Mandanna is only 21 years old. That makes a staggering age gap of 13 years between the couple!

Not that it matters to us, but, that one fact was ridiculed for days together on several meme and troll pages on social media. There is nothing wrong in having a huge age gap between the couple. If they themselves are okay with that fact, what did these meme pages get out of it?

So, coming back, did Rakshit Shetty see all those trolls? Did he read all the memes? What did he respond to those meme pages?

Rakshit Shetty Does Not Care

Rakshit Shetty has said that he does not care about whatever people write about him and his fiancee, Rashmika. He has said that he does not have time and patience to notice all these so he does not read them at all.

Rashmika Does The Same

Rakshit has told Rashmika too not to bother about the trolls and memes. Rashmika seems to have heeded her fiancee's advice.

What Is Wrong In Having Age Gap?

"There is an age gap of 13 years between my mom and my dad. Even Rashmika's parents have a huge age gap. This is something completely personal and I believe nobody should be making fun of it" said Rakshit Shetty, in an interview.

(Credits: Udayavani)

The Trolls

