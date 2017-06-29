 »   »   » What Did Rakshit Shetty's Mother Gift Her Future Daughter-in-law?

The countdown has already begun for the Kirik Couple of Sandalwood as the date of engagement draws near for them. Families on both bride and groom's sides are busy doing preparations for the upcoming huge ceremony.

Yes, we are indeed talking about Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna. They are all set to get engaged on July 3, 2017. Only family, friends and very few selected people from the film industry have been invited to the ring exchanging ceremony.

Now, we would like to tell you that Rakshit Shetty's mother is going to gift her future daughter-in-law. What is that gift?

If you are curious enough, continue reading..

Mother-in-law's Gift

Rakshit Shetty's mother, Ranjana, on account of her son's engagement, has decided to gift gold ornaments to her would-be daughter-in-law, Rashmika.

What Is The Gift?

According to sources, Rashmika will be receiving gifts like diamond necklace, Kanjeevaram Silk saree and some gold jewellery.

Preparations On Full Swing

One might be curious to know what the couple might wear on their engagement day. Well, Rashmika will be clothed in a peach coloured gown designed specially for her, while, Rakshit Shetty will be donning a cream coloured tuxedo along with a peach coloured tie, designed by himself.

Downpour Of Gifts

Last year, on Rakshit's birthday, Rashmika had given him 20 gifts. In return, Rakshit had gifted Rashmika a costly ring on her birthday. Close to a month ago, on Rakshit Shetty's birthday, he had received a bracelet from his father-in-law. Now, Rakshit's mother is ready to gift her daughter-in-law.