 »   »   » Rakshit Shetty Officially Announces His Engagement To Rashmika Mandanna

Today was a pleasant surprise for Sandalwood fans as Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her relationship with Rakshit Shetty. Despite having strongly denied to all the rumours till date, today, 6th June, the couple have made it official that they will be getting engaged.

Sandalwood's most eligible bachelor, Simple Star Rakshit Shetty is all set to enter the wedlock with Rashmika Mandanna. The coupledecided to announce it today, on Rakshit's 34th birthday.



Rakshit Shetty had previously asked the audience to wait patiently for an official announcement. Today, they seem to have given a befitting answer to all sort of questions that were floating around the S-town.



On this day, Rakshit has received a gift from Rashmika's father, his future father-in-law. What is the gift?



Read on to find out...



Expensive Gift To A Priceless Son-In-Law



Rashmika Mandanna's father has gifted his future son-in-law a big, fat bracelet that seems to be exquisite.



Observe The Photo



We hope you saw Rashmika Mandanna's post on Facebook. If not, please observe it keenly this time. What appears to be a handshake is apparently not. Rakshit Shetty is made to wear the bracelet by his future father-in-law.



Welcome To Our Family



Rashmika Mandanna took to Facebook to wish her co-actor on his special day. In the post, she said, "Happiest birthday to one of the most humblest human beings I've ever met...people love you even without you trying..and my parents are a few of those people..welcome to the small family of ours.."(sic)



Engagement On July 3 Is Official



As said by Rakshit Shetty himself, the engagement ceremony is going to be heldat Rashmika Mandanna's house in Coorg, Karnataka.



Wedding Dates



Right now, the stars are busy in their own projects. Rakshit Shetty has told that marriage is only possible after the completion of their current projects.



Rakshit Shetty Opens Up Finally



"When media was busy publicising my life, we did not plan on getting married immediately. When the news started spreading like wild fire, I informed Rashmika's family about us. Before the matter goes out of hands, we thought it would be better to officially announce it. We are getting engaged on July 3. Wedding is off the charts as of now."



Congratulations To The Couple



Finally the rumours came to be true. The 'Kirik' couple coming together in real life is a good news to Sandalwood aficionados. Filmibeat congratulates the couple.



Happy Birthday Rakshit



We at Filmibeat take this opportunity to wish Rakshit Shetty a very happy birthday!