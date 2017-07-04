 »   »   » In Pics: Rakshit Shetty – Rashmika Mandanna Engagement

The most eligible bachelor of Sandalwood Rakshit Shetty is no more a bachelor. The Simple Star got engaged to his co-star in the movie Kirik Party, Cute Girl Rashmika Mandanna, yesterday July 3, with all pomp and vigour.

The engagement ceremony was held in Rashmika Mandanna's birthplace Virajpet, Coorg. The couple exchanged rings in the grandly decorated Serenity Hall, in the same city.

While Rashmika flaunted her peach coloured gown, designed specially for her, Rakshit was donning a cream coloured tuxedo with a peach coloured tie. The couple complemented each other in all possible sense.

The function was attended by more than 2500 people, including families from both sides, friends and film fraternity members.

The director of Kirik Party, Rishab Shetty, his wife Pragathi Shetty, actresses Yagna Shetty and Sheetal Shetty and actor Pramod Shetty were all present in the occasion to wish and bless the couple.

Light showers welcomed the invitees to the get together function. The couple exchanged rings at 6.30 pm which was later followed by a party. The entire engagement ceremony had an exquisite traditional Kodava feel to it.

The party hosted more than 30 different types of food items that included both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Dishes consisted mainly of Kodava style cuisine that included a variety of pork items. The function also had Chinese, North Indian and foreign cuisines as well.